Carr, Riggs & Ingram's (CRI) Jeanette Smith Named to Texas State Board of Accountancy

ENTERPRISE, Ala., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) McAllen's Jeanette Pierro Smith was named by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy on April 20, 2020, with a term set to expire on Jan. 25, 2025. Jeanette is the Partner-in-Charge of the firm's Rio Grande Valley market, which encompasses offices in Brownsville, Harlingen, and McAllen. She is also a council member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a Director-at-Large for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Previously, she held the titles of treasurer and executive board member for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) and is a past president of the Rio Grande Valley chapter.

"Jeanette is a tremendous asset to our firm, and the Texas State Board of Accountancy is fortunate to have her join them," stated Bill Carr, managing partner and chairman of CRI. "Her leadership inside and outside of the firm is especially noteworthy, as she dedicates so much of her time to leading and mentoring her team at CRI, as well as giving generously of it to her community and professional organizations. This remarkable career achievement is well deserved and we, as a firm, are proud that Governor Abbott recognized that Jeanette is a skilled professional who will use her experience serving her firm, clients, and community to protect the integrity of the profession. Congratulations, Jeanette!"

The Texas State Board of Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities to perform competently in the profession of public accountancy. For more information on these requirements, please visit tsbpa.state.texas.us.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, management consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

