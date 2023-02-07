Carrabassett Valley police investigating attempted robbery

Feb. 6—CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A pedestrian who was offered a ride during the bitter cold Saturday night on state Route 27 in Eustis fled the vehicle after he attempted to rob the driver, who was armed and ordered him to get out, Deputy Police Chief Rick Billian wrote in a news statement on Monday.

The Carrabassett Valley Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery that occurred about 10:35 p.m. on the Sugarloaf Access Road.

The driver was traveling south when he noticed a young man walking in that direction and asked if he needed a ride. The man asked to be taken to Sugarloaf and when the driver turned onto the Access Road, the man asked for his money and allegedly threatened him with a knife, though no knife was displayed, Billian wrote.

The driver had a firearm and when he told the man to get out of the vehicle he fled on foot.

"The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, fair skin and acne," Billian said. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wore a black coat, dark blue jeans, black boots and a dark colored knit beanie hat.

Police interviewed the driver and canvassed the immediate area.

"The investigation is ongoing and we are currently following up on some leads at this time. At this point, there is no indication of any public threat, as this appears to be an isolated incident," Billian wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrabassett Valley Police Department at 207-237-3200.