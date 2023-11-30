Student charged in Carrboro High bomb threat

TechCrunch

Clayful is a platform that enables students aged eight to 18 to connect with a mental health expert within 60 seconds when they need it. The startup said it had raised $7 million in funding from investors, including Google Latino Founders Fund, Reach Capital, Ovo Fund, Common Sense Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund and Wisdom Ventures. Clayful wants to "ensure every student gets a trusted, certified [human] coach in their pockets and/or school device," Maria Barrera, chief executive officer of Clayful said.