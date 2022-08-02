Carrboro police arrest man in road-rage shooting that started with an argument

Carrboro police arrested a man Monday in connection with a road-rage shooting last month.

The shooting was reported near Jones Ferry and Davie roads around 6:53 p.m. July 18. Investigators learned that an argument had broken out between people in two cars, leading to the shooting from one car into the other, a news release stated.

No injuries were reported, police said at the time.

Gregory Elijah Wilson Sr., 40, was charged Monday with two felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Wilson is being held in the Orange County jail on $5,000 bail, and more charges are expected, police said in a news release.

Wilson was released from prison in December 2021 for a 2014 shooting in Durham, police said.

The Durham Police Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Carrboro police investigators at 919-918-7417 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

The Orange Report

