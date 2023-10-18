Carrboro police find body inside vehicle in downtown parking lot

Carrboro police are investigating after finding a body in a downtown parking lot Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Al’s Garage at 100 S. Merritt Mill Road around 8:08 a.m. for a death investigation, according to Police Capt. R. Daniels.

The person’s body was found inside a vehicle in the garage’s parking lot, he said.

Police have not yet identified the person or said what caused their death, but they do not think there is any threat to the community, Daniels said.

The story will be updated as we get more information.