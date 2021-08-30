Carrboro police charge 4 teens in drive-by shooting at downtown Wendy’s restaurant

Police charged four teenagers Monday with a shooting this month outside the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro.

Police announced the arrests in the Aug. 2 incident Monday. Three of the four suspects are in custody, they said.

The teenagers — one 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds — were charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first -degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to a news release.

Their names are not being released because they are under the age of 18.

Carrboro police reported after the incident that occupants of a car heading west on West Main Street fired about two dozen gunshots at a car attempting to leave the Wendy’s parking lot. Bullet holes were found in a car in the drive-thru lane, an adjacent building and a restaurant dumpster.

A car that attempted to flee the scene struck a light pole and flipped over at the South Greensboro Street exit, police said. Three people in the car and the shooting victim, who was found a short distance away, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered between 20 and 25 shell casings from West Main Street in front of the restaurant, police said.

The incident was the first of three gun-related crimes reported in August in Carrboro.

On Aug. 5, a resident of the Oakwood Apartments on Oak Avenue came home to find people in their apartment. The resident and a friend chased the people, who fired a single gunshot, through the complex before calling police.

Two men are being sought in connection with that break-in and shooting.

The third incident occurred Aug. 22 when two men got into a fight at Salon Monterrey, behind the Monterrey Mexican Restaurant at Carrboro Plaza. One man involved in the fight pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which hit the victim in the chest, police said.

The gunman, who also is under 18 years of age, was arrested and charged. The victim was treated at UNC Hospitals.

3 teens in custody

The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Juvenile Justice division has custody of three teens charged in the Wendy’s shooting.

Juvenile Justice officers will take the fourth suspect into custody and also place him in a juvenile detention facility, according to police spokesman Capt. Anthony Westbrook.

“The investigation has determined that this was an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public,” Westbrook said in the release.

The Mebane Police Department, Burlington Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation and arrests, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Carrboro Police Investigator Trey Kennedy at 919-918-7412 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

