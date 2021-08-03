Carrboro police seeking shooter after drive-by at downtown Wendy’s sends 1 to hospital

Mark Schultz
·1 min read

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in downtown Carrboro Monday night that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened outside the Wendy’s at West Main and South Greensboro streets before 10 p.m., reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack told ABC11 that someone in a car on West Main Street shot at someone in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Police are searching for the shooter.

The News & Observer has contacted Atack for more information, including the condition of the person shot.

WRAL reported three people in another car trying to get away from the shooting lost control, flipped and crashed in front of the Wendy’s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

