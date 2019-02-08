Is Carrefour (CRRFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Lennar (LEN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Carrefour (CRRFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CRRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.15. Over the last 12 months, CRRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.42 and as low as 11.25, with a median of 15.01.

We also note that CRRFY holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRRFY's industry has an average PEG of 2.97 right now. Within the past year, CRRFY's PEG has been as high as 2.71 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 2.17.

We should also highlight that CRRFY has a P/B ratio of 1.26. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.23. Over the past 12 months, CRRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carrefour is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRRFY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carrefour SA (CRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.