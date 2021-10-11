Carrefour’s Latest Deal Miss Shows Grocery Consolidation Is Hard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angelina Rascouet
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been a tough year for Alexandre Bompard. Attempts by the Carrefour SA boss to create a supermarket champion in France are proving elusive.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Talks on a deal to tie up the publicly listed grocer with privately held rival Auchan have failed, Bloomberg reported over the weekend. The two sides were discussing a 16.6 billion-euro ($19 billion) combination that would have seen the Mulliez family, the owners of Auchan, hold a majority stake in a combined entity. Disagreements over the deal structure proved too hard to overcome, people familiar with the situation said.

The talks collapsed less than a year after Carrefour explored a sale to Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. That transaction failed after the government intervened to prevent a foreign buyer from snapping up the biggest private employer in France, the year before crucial presidential elections scheduled for April 2022.

Bompard, a deal maker who engineered the combination of electronics retailer Darty with book-and-electronics chain Fnac, has been trying to shore up Carrefour’s lagging share price with buybacks, improved operational performance in its crucial home market, greater free cash flow generation and targeted M&A deals. Yet during his tenure since July 2017, shares of the grocer have lost more than a quarter of their value.

Part of the difficulty lies in timing.

“The French grocery market looks theoretically ripe for consolidation. But, in practice, don’t expect any major deal within 12-18 months,” Clement Genelot, analyst at Bryan Garnier, said by email, adding that “mergers between equals” are “too complex” while political barriers remain high ahead of next year’s polls.

Crowded Market

France is a crowded market, with at least six major national players, alongside German discounters Lidl and Aldi and online-focused new ventures. That’s made it highly price-competitive, and profit margins are razor-thin.

The leader, Leclerc has a 22.7% market share, followed by Carrefour, with 19.7%. Auchan ranks fifth, with 9.2%, according to data from Kantar.

Another stumbling block lies in the ownership of these supermarkets. “The fact that France is a market with a high share of independent” grocers such as Leclerc, Systeme U and Intermarche “doesn’t help to trigger a consolidation,” Genelot added.

France is not the only European market where internal consolidation among grocers has proved tricky. U.K. regulators in 2019 blocked a proposed tie-up of the No. 2 player, J Sainsbury Plc, with third-ranked Asda. Since then the latter chain and the No. 4 operator, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, have both been taken over by private equity.

Genelot expects transactions in France will be more palatable after the election.

“Consolidation will have to materialize at some point to put an end to an endless deflation in France” and to enable investments in online capabilities amid the threat of digital grocery platforms, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eargo Shareholder Notice

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eargo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR) and reminds investors of the December 6, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal ...

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    The smart trade on Bitcoin could be to the downside in coming weeks, but don’t sell short too early.

  • Asia markets mostly rise as traders keep eye on inflation

    Most Asian markets rose on Monday to extend last week's rally after US lawmakers averted a painful debt default, while another jump in oil prices added to inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepares to taper its ultra-loose monetary policy.

  • France beat Spain to win Nations League

    France won the Nations League on Sunday after coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan.

  • BP-Backed Energy Supplier Pure Planet Nears Collapse: Sky

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtPure Planet may become the latest U.K. energy supplier to fold as a result of the surging prices and supply shortages rock

  • Singapore to forge on with economic recovery, central bank on hold

    Singapore's economy will stay on its recovery path in the third quarter but the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has clouded the outlook and will likely prompt the central bank to stay on hold, a Reuters poll showed. Eleven of 13 economists forecast the Monetary Authority of Singapore will make no changes to its policy settings on Oct. 14. Two expect the MAS to tighten slightly and begin normalising its policy, in line with other central banks.

  • Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Adbri Limited ( ASX:ABC ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • 3 of the Top Stocks to Buy in October

    October has gotten off to a good start, but there could still be volatility in the market. Here are three stocks to buy this month.

  • Chinese Builders Are Scrambling for Ways to Avoid Bond Defaults

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builders are looking to payment extensions or debt exchanges to avoid default on imminent bond obligations as liquidity conditions tighten for the real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits

  • LA’s transition to green energy is driven by this inclusivity-focused cleantech incubator

    Los Angeles has set the nation's most ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator is driving the change in partnership with the city.