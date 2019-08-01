What Is Carrefour SA's (EPA:CA) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Carrefour SA (EPA:CA). The company's stock maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the ENXTPA, with a relatively tight range of €16.44 to €18.02. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carrefour’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Carrefour worth?

Great news for investors – Carrefour is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €32.47, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Carrefour’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Carrefour generate?

ENXTPA:CA Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 1.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Carrefour, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Carrefour. You can find everything you need to know about Carrefour in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Carrefour, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



