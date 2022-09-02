Carreras pleads to Westel rape cases

Sep. 1—Relatives of two sexual assault victims wishing to avoid the mental trauma of underage victims having to testify in rape cases were in agreement with the announced resolution of three-year-old rape cases in Cumberland County Criminal Court Aug. 19.

Isaac Benjamin Carreras, 24, was facing rape, alternative theory of statutory rape (age difference of four years or more) and rape of a child. Carreras pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a child, a Class B felony, and statutory rape.

The pleas carried a total of 15 years in prison to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The guilty pleas also carries a requirement that Carreras be under community supervision for life and must register with the state as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Judge Gary McKenzie there were two victims in the cases and the victims' families were aware of the sentencing agreement. Hatch said the families wanted closure and to avoid a public trial in the cases.

Evidence at trial would have shown that deputies responded to a Westel Rd. address on Jan. 9, 2018, on a report of sexual contact with a child age 13 or less. Carreras was age 20 at the time.

Investigator Tom Howard was called to lead the investigation which revealed that two days prior Carreras allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a victim below the legal age.

Carreras will be given credit for time already served in jail and upon release must immediately report to TDOC's community supervision probation officer.

