Carriage horse collapses in New York City
After a carriage horse collapsed in New York City on Wednesday, its driver was caught on camera flogging the distressed animal and repeatedly telling it to "get up" as it laid on the asphalt.
Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.
The pro-Trump gunman who was shot dead by Ohio police Thursday after he attacked the FBI’s Cincinnati field office with a nail gun was a Navy veteran with top-s
CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330 GMT) a 34-year old man with a hunting rifle shot dead two siblings, one 8 years old and another 11 years old, and injured their mother who died later in the afternoon in a medical facility. "The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Brdjanin said.
Three parents were arrested, two of whom were tased, during a confrontation outside an Arizona elementary school that had been locked down.
The average rent was a record $2,031 a month in July. Prices aren't rising as fast as they were, but that doesn't make it any less painful.
Congress nears approval of a $4,000 tax credit on previously-owned electric vehicles. Here are key considerations as you hunt for a gas-powered alternative.
Although the horse is now on the mend, the Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City.
The success of Jordan Peele’s Nope continues, as it’s among the major nominees for the 2022 Saturn Awards.
The tennis legend was forced to choose between continuing a great career and growing a family. It's a decision many women have to make.
While “John Wick: Chapter 4” is reportedly the longest “John Wick” film yet, director Chad Stahelski ensures that the newest installment will use that extra runtime wisely. “I love mythology,” Stahelski told Variety at the red carpet for “Day Shift” on Wednesday night. “I love a good myth. I don’t really believe — at least […]
A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, police said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington. It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
We all deserve a comfy spot to lay our head at the end of the day—fur babies included!
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback.
FBI forensic results obtained by ABC News show the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have fired without Alec Baldwin pulling the trigger, which the actor has denied doing.
Tsakos Energy (TNP) closed the most recent trading day at $14.07, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.
Homer Laffoon paid tribute to his mother, Anne Heche, after she was declared legally dead.
Biden says he's running in 2024. But an increasing number of Democrats say he should pass the baton to someone else.
“Nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia," the former president said.
"Whether this investigation transforms into an outright criminal prosecution remains to be seen," David Laufman said on CNN.
Donald Trump reached out to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, The New York Times reported.