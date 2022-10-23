Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.1125

The board of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.1125 per share. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Carriage Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Carriage Services was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Carriage Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.10 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Carriage Services has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Carriage Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Carriage Services that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

