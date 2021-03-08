Carrick man accused of sexually assaulting coworker at North Huntingdon care facility

Mar. 8—An Allegheny County man is accused by police of sexually assaulting a coworker at a North Huntingdon nursing facility, according to court papers.

Daniel A. Odu, 33, of Carrick, is charged with attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

Officials at The Grove at North Huntingdon contacted township police on Feb. 6 to report that a female employee claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Odu, who worked as a nurse's aide at the time, according to court papers.

She and Odu were working in the same area of a residential hallway when she entered a resident's room to make the bed and encountered Odu in the bathroom, police said. Odu made comments about her appearance, grabbed her and put his hands down her pants, asking if she wanted to have sex, according to court papers.

The woman told police she fled after Odu grabbed her by the neck and kissed her.

Odu was arraigned Friday and freed on $50,000 unsecured bail, pending a March 17 preliminary hearing. He could not be reached.

A message left at The Grove at North Huntingdon seeking his employment status was not immediately returned.

Odu was sentenced to 18 months probation on a simple assault charge filed by Pittsburgh police stemming from a January 2017 incident, according to online court records. He was ordered to complete a batterers' intervention program as part of probation. He was charged in connection with two drunken-driving incidents later that year in Allegheny County and served 30 days in an intermediate punishment program and six months on probation, court records show.

