Carrie Fisher's daughter gets emotional during Fisher's posthumous star reveal

The AV Club

The writers’ strike, caused by the lack of livable wages, job insecurity, streaming residuals, and access to healthcare by multi-billion dollar monopolies, has yet another TV casualty: Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge’s SNL episodes. While we’re sure we all need to sit down for a few minutes and collect ourselves, the news is only a surprise because we didn’t know Culkin and Coolidge were on deck. SNL had Culkin scheduled for May 13 and Coolidge for the May 20 season finale.