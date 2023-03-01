Carrie Johnson calls for automatic release of Joanna Simpson’s killer to be blocked after suffering ‘similar injustice’ as John Worboys’ victim

Carrie Johnson spoke of her experience as a victim of John Worboys discovering he was to be released from jail - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Carrie Johnson on Wednesday urged Dominic Raab to block the automatic release of a wife killer - as she described how she had experienced a “similar injustice” over black cab rapist John Worboys.

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the Justice Secretary to ensure his “punishment fits the crime” by halting the release of Robert Brown, who bludgeoned to death his estranged wife Joanna Simpson with a claw hammer as their children cowered inside their home.

At an emotional launch of a campaign to block Brown’s automatic release halfway through his sentence, Mrs Johnson, who was supported at the event by her husband, spoke of her own experience as a victim of Worboys discovering that he was going to be released from jail.

Brown, a former British Airways pilot, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was jailed in May 2011 for 26 years. He is due for release in November having served half his sentence.

Joanna Simpson was bludgeoned to death by her husband Robert Brown with a claw hammer in their family home in 2010 - Thames Valley Police/PA

Speaking on a platform at Westminster Chapel alongside Joanna’s mother Diana Parkes and close friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, she recalled how Diana and Hetti had described “feeling like sitting ducks, powerless to do anything” when they had been told of Brown’s imminent release.

“I knew that feeling from my own experience when I found out that taxi cab rapist John Worboys was due to be released much earlier than we thought with no explanation as to why,” she said.

“I remember feeling really scared. I won’t go into the details of that case but it was a similar injustice. Another circumstance where the law was badly letting victims down and failing to do its job to protect women.”

Mrs Johnson said she had first met the pair at a Buckingham Palace event organised by Queen Consort Camilla and was “horrified” by the decision to release Brown which was “so obviously wrong and showed a real failure in our system.”

Carrie Johnson (left) with Joanna Simpson's mother, Diana Parkes, for launch of a campaign to prevent the release of Robert Brown - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

However, she said she had learned from her own case, where the victims secured a judicial review that ultimately led to Worboys’ release being blocked, that “sometimes against all the odds, you can change things.”

“All we’re asking for today is that the punishment fits the crime. We think that the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab should urgently review this case and use all his powers to do what he can to prevent the early release of Robert Brown. Surely, common sense must prevail. If you agree with us please, please help us,” she said.

Boris Johnson joined his wife Carrie for the launch of the campaign to prevent the release of Robert Brown - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Mrs Johnson argued that there was no justification for the automatic release of Brown who had shown “no remorse” and whose defence that he had killed in the heat of the moment was undermined by all the evidence in the case.

The campaign was also backed yesterday by former Home Secretary Priti Patel, former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Labour’s spokeswoman on domestic abuse, Jess Phillips.

The Justice for Joanna campaign urges supporters to write to their local MP asking them “to put pressure on (Justice Secretary) Dominic Raab to take this case seriously and do the right thing - for Jo, for her family, for all women and girls”.

Mr Raab has invited Mrs Parkes to meet with him next week to discuss the case, which he says he will be reviewing carefully.