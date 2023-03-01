Carrie Johnson recalls John Worboys ordeal in plea to block wife killer’s release

Carrie Johnson violence against women John Worboys Robert Brown crime prevention - Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

Carrie Johnson urged Dominic Raab to block the automatic release of a wife killer, as she described how she had experienced a “similar injustice” over John Worboys, the black cab rapist.

The wife of Boris Johnson called on the Justice Secretary to ensure his “punishment fits the crime” by halting the release of Robert Brown, who bludgeoned to death his estranged wife Joanna Simpson with a claw hammer as their children cowered inside their home.

At an emotional launch of a campaign to block Brown’s automatic release halfway through his sentence, Mrs Johnson, who was supported at the event by her husband, spoke of her own experience as a victim of Worboys discovering that he was going to be released from jail.

Brown, a former British Airways pilot, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was jailed in May 2011 for 26 years. He is due for release in November having served half his sentence.

Speaking in Westminster Chapel alongside Diana Parkes, Simpson’s mother, and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, her close friend, she recalled how the pair had described “feeling like sitting ducks, powerless to do anything” when they had been told of Brown’s imminent release.

She said: “I knew that feeling from my own experience when I found out that taxi cab rapist John Worboys was due to be released much earlier than we thought with no explanation as to why.

“I remember feeling really scared. I won’t go into the details of that case, but it was a similar injustice. Another circumstance where the law was badly letting victims down and failing to do its job to protect women.”

Mrs Johnson said she had first met the pair at a Buckingham Palace event organised by the Queen Consort and was “horrified” by the decision to release Brown which was “so obviously wrong and showed a real failure in our system”.

However, she said that she had learned from her own case, where the victims secured a judicial review that ultimately led to Worboys’ release being blocked, that “sometimes against all the odds, you can change things”.

Mrs Johnson added: “All we’re asking for today is that the punishment fits the crime. We think that the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab should urgently review this case and use all his powers to do what he can to prevent the early release of Robert Brown.

“Surely, common sense must prevail. If you agree with us please, please help us.”

Mrs Johnson argued that there was no justification for the automatic release of Brown, who had shown “no remorse” and whose defence that he had killed in the heat of the moment was undermined by all the evidence in the case.

The campaign was also backed by former Priti Patel and Robert Buckland, the respective former home and justice secretaries, as well as Jess Phillips, Labour’s spokesman on domestic abuse.

The Justice for Joanna campaign urged supporters to write to their local MP asking them “to put pressure on [Justice Secretary] Dominic Raab to take this case seriously and do the right thing – for Jo, for her family, for all women and girls”.

Mr Raab has invited Mrs Parkes to meet with him next week to discuss the case, which he says he will be reviewing carefully.