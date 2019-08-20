Carrie Symonds 'barred from entering the US over Somalia trip'

Carrie Symonds, the partner of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has reportedly had a visa request rejected for the US - PA

Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's girlfriend, has reportedly been barred from visiting the United States.

According to the Daily Mail, Miss Symonds, 31, applied for a visa to go to America in the next few days as part of her job with a US-based environmental group, but the American authorities have blocked the request.

It is believed the decision stems from a five-day visit made last year by Miss Symonds to Somalia.

If Miss Symonds applied for a US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (Esta) you will have an application refused for visiting Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen since March 2011.

Miss Symonds has a series of meetings in America as part of her job as an adviser for Oceana, a non-profit organisation that seeks to protect the world's oceans.

Miss Symonds declined to comment when approached through Number 10 by the Telegraph.