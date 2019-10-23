Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more announced as 2019 CMA Awards performers originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The first round of performers for the 2019 CMA Awards have been announced, and they're bringing a collection of hit songs with them.

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Maren Morris will all take the stage during the broadcast. Church and Combs will perform their chart-topping tracks "Some of It" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart," respectively, while Morris will deliver her most recent No. 1 hit, "Girl." Lambert is set to deliver her current single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," and Urban will offer up the nostalgic "We Were."

CMA Awards co-hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire also will perform. Parton is teaming up with Christian artists Zach Williams and duo For King & Country for a trio of songs including "God Only Knows," "There Was Jesus" and an unreleased track called "Faith" that she recorded with EDM duo Galantis and Dutch rapper Mr Probz. McEntire is set to bring her iconic hit "Fancy" to the awards show, and Underwood will debut a new song, "Drinking Alone," off her CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Cry Pretty."

Chris Stapleton will also align with pop superstar Pink for their song "Love Me Anyway" that's featured on Pink's 2019 album, "Hurts 2B Human."

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.