Carrie Underwood steps aside as CMA Awards host: 'It's time to pass the hosting torch'

Longtime Country Music Association Awards host Carrie Underwood has announced "it's time to pass the hosting torch."

After 12 years as the awards show host, the country music superstar shared the news on Instagram Monday night.

Underwood shared a split image alongside her longtime co-host Brad Paisley and a moment from this year when she shared the stage with "the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton."

"It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do," she wrote. "I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us."

The Country Music Association shared Underwood's post on their official feed with the caption, "We love you, Carrie!"

"You’ll always be family to us. Thanks for 12 amazing years hosting the #CMAawards," their post continued. "We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country Music to fans around the world!"