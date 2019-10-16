Carrie Underwood's husband pays her tribute in thoughtful post originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Mike Fisher has nothing but admiration for wife Carrie Underwood.

The former professional hockey player shared a thoughtful Instagram post with his half a million followers, offering them insight into how hard she works every day.

"If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said 'I don’t know how she does it' I’d be rich :)" he wrote alongside a video of the superstar singer on stage, belting out the final notes of "Cry Pretty."

(MORE: Carrie Underwood speaks out about why country music needs more women)

Fisher, 39, reveals that while traveling the country on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360," Underwood, 36, wakes up multiple times each night to feed their 8-month-old son, Jacob, and is still up early in the morning to make sure her husband and two children have breakfast. Her morning routine continues with a 90-minute workout and soundcheck in preparation for the two-hour show, meeting with fans and press all the while -- a routine she repeats each day she's on the road.

"It really is amazing how she does it all. Hard work is more important then talent in everything and she has loads of both but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to do what He’s called her to do!" he raved. "I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her."

Underwood, who wed Fisher in 2010, continues on the "Cry Pretty 360 Tour "with Maddie & Tae and Runaway" June through Oct. 31, when it wraps in Detroit.