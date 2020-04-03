Carrier Becomes Independent, Publicly Traded Company, Begins Trading on New York Stock Exchange





Spin-off complete from United Technologies Corp.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today debuted as an independent, publicly traded company after successfully completing its separation from United Technologies. Shares of Carrier, a global leader in creating building and refrigeration solutions that matter for people and our planet, will begin "regular-way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today at market open under the symbol "CARR."

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier) More

A leading provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and fire & security technologies, Carrier's products and services are essential for modern life, particularly in today's global environment. The company has an extensive global footprint with approximately 53,000 employees, offering solutions in more than 160 countries. Carrier has leading positions in critical segments, including North American residential HVAC, commercial HVAC equipment in major markets, global fire detection and suppression, global access controls for security systems, and refrigerated equipment for the North American and European truck trailer and container businesses.

"Against the backdrop of unprecedented global uncertainty, Carrier and its employees remain focused and continue to solve critical challenges – from improving indoor air quality, protecting the world's food and pharmaceutical supply and keeping people safe and secure. I am honored to lead this fantastic company and now, more than ever, I am incredibly proud of the perseverance and resiliency of our talented workforce," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "For more than a century, Carrier has been a symbol of excellence, and today, as a standalone company, we have defined our own strategy, vision, culture and priorities. We have an unmatched legacy and look forward to delivering sustainable long-term growth to our shareowners and other stakeholders."

Strategy

As an independent company, Carrier will have greater focus and enhanced agility based on its own distinct operating priorities and strategies for long-term growth and profitability, including strengthening and growing its core businesses, extending its product range and geographical coverage, and expanding service and digital offerings. The company is well-positioned with strong megatrends driving sustained industry growth, leading positions with significant installed base, a disciplined operating system, and an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Carrier will continue to contribute meaningfully to communities around the world through employee volunteerism and environmentally responsible operations, products and services. Carrier's recent $3 million, three-year donation to The Nature Conservancy will help cities better prepare for climate change and support the development of online STEM education for children around the world, and is a testament to Carrier's commitment to environmental leadership.

"We are a world leader in providing energy-efficient solutions for buildings around the world. We are deeply committed to driving a leadership position in sustainable solutions for the planet and for future generations. Strengthening our global community makes us a stronger company, creating shared value for our business and society," said Gitlin. "As a standalone company, we have the ability to leverage our legacy of industry leadership and sustainability to address the challenges of today and tomorrow while executing our vision and growth strategy."