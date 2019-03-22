Carrier and Company Releases Their First Commercial Collection with Century Furniture

Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller, the husband-and-wife duo behind the [AD100 practice Carrier and Company Interiors] (https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/carrier-and-company-interiors-ad100), aren’t exactly newbies when it comes to furniture. “We’ve been doing custom pieces for years,” says Miller. “We’ve just never designed that many all at once.” That many would be the more than 50 chairs, sofas, tables, cabinets, and beds that they are unveiling for Century Furniture this month. Remarkably, the project marks their first commercial collection since they launched their firm in 2005.

RALPH LAUREN CARRIER & COMPANY BOOK SIGNING EVENT Photo by Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com.

Some of the introductions strike a familiar tone. The Osborne banquette was adapted from the tufted settee they created for Jessica Chastain’s Manhattan dining room, while the Bee wingback chair is based on one conceived for Vogue’s lobby. (It is named after Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini—like her mother a client.) Throughout the collection, a love of historic silhouettes prevails. “We trained before the internet, so we’ve been going to auctions and junk shops for so long,” notes Miller. Adds Carrier, “Antiques and custom are our comfort zone.”

Images courtesy of Carrier and Company.

What attracted them to Century, Miller explains, “was that it’s not just a company in the business of selling furniture—it’s a company that really makes furniture.” When she and Carrier visited the brand’s North Carolina factory, CEO Alex Shuford III (grandson of the founder) was on his hands and knees with a staple gun, nail, and hammer. The couple mined that bespoke craftsmanship to enhance the collection’s form and function, from a showstopper bed frame with brass rivets to a parchment-wrapped dresser that has hidden compartments to hide unsightly gadgets. “For us there’s an interest in mixing different pieces together,” says Miller. “We like things that can stand out, and we also like things that are simple.” centuryfurniture.com