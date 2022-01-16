Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shareholders have earned a 28% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) share price is 27% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Carrier Global grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 44%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 27% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Carrier Global, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Carrier Global has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Carrier Global will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Carrier Global boasts a total shareholder return of 28% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . We regret to report that the share price is down 4.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Carrier Global (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

