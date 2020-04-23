Carrier Hong Kong Wins Long-Term Service Agreement at the Hong Kong International Airport

Carrier Hong Kong Ltd to provide chiller maintenance and service throughout the airport

HONG KONG, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Hong Kong Ltd (Carrier Hong Kong) was awarded a four-year chiller service agreement covering all 52 chillers in 17 buildings of Hong Kong International Airport. The service agreement, which covers Carrier and non-Carrier brand chillers, was awarded based on Carrier's innovative service capabilities and cost competitiveness. Carrier Hong Kong is responsible for all of the maintenance, staffing, repairs, improvements and refurbishment required to keep all 52 chillers in the facility operational, and offers a connected service model with digital capabilities including remote monitoring and diagnostics. Carrier Hong Kong is a unit of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"We are honored to be selected by Airport Authority Hong Kong for their service and support requirements. With world class and differentiated parts, service, and digital capabilities, Carrier Hong Kong was able to create the right solution for the Airport Authority," said Ajay Agrawal, Vice President, Strategy & Services, Carrier. "We have an industry leading team that is committed to providing unparalleled customer service throughout the product lifecycle."

Carrier Hong Kong first started working with Airport Authority Hong Kong in 1998 when chillers and air handling units were installed in Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport. In 2016, Carrier Hong Kong further demonstrated its capabilities when it was awarded a service agreement again for that the same terminal.

"We have an excellent understanding of the client and the airport's requirements," said Antony Wu, Director, Service & Aftermarket, Carrier Hong Kong. "We're leveraging this knowledge to offer a specialized operations and maintenance solution that will be digitally enabled to optimize uptime and efficiency."

Carrier's HVAC-Commercial Services business continues to innovate solutions to improve outcomes for customers through a variety of ways, including its Carrier® SMART Service offering, a, proactive strategy for enhanced equipment and system management.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

