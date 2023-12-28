Carroll is a ‘bedroom community,’ according to new study, with 70% working outside county

A newly released study commissioned by Carroll County government has found that 70% of county residents travel to jobs outside of Carroll, with only about 22% employed in the county.

Though Carroll offers jobs in construction, health care, government, technical and scientific services, the average distance people travel for work is 24 miles outside the county, according to the Economic Development and Land Use Study.

“We consider this county to be a bedroom community, where people come to do life, and then travel out for work,” said Courtney Powell, an urban and community planning manager with Wantman Group, Inc., a consultant the county hired to help with the study.

Powell, along with staff from the county’s business and planning departments, presented a report on the study to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners on Dec. 21.

“This report is designed to be an impartial review of current economic development and land use in the county,” said Andrew Gray, comprehensive planner with the county’s Bureau of Comprehensive Planning. “This report consolidates data and citizen input regarding economic development and related future concepts.”

Gray said the report was designed to help government officials to develop the county’s next master plan.

Commissioners had many comments on the findings.

“People do not mind, especially in my district, getting up and going to their high-paying jobs, and coming back to a great place to live, which is Carroll County,” District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin said. “If you run around my portion of the county, you won’t hear people saying ‘we need more high-paying jobs here.’ Their comments are that ‘we need to preserve this wonderful way of life we have in Carroll County.'”

Guerin’s district is the southwestern portion of the county, which includes Mount Airy, Woodbine, Taylorsville and Winfield, as well as parts of Gamber, Sykesville and Westminster.

Economically, a bedroom community is not ideal, since residents working elsewhere tend to frequently get meals and spend on retail near the places they work, the consultants said.

“A bedroom community does have its challenges, because people are out seeing other stuff,” District 2 Commissioners’ President Ken Kiler said.

The good news for Carroll is that it has a stable economy, the consultants said.

“Carroll County does play a part in Maryland’s overall economic vitality,” Powell said. “But one thing we heard during this process is the quality of life here in Carroll County and the rural aspect. So, even though the county, from an economic standpoint is still a top contributor for the state, you are still able to maintain that quality of life that the residents do enjoy.”

Powell said the county has a broad economic base, that includes plenty of private sector jobs. There are 6,200 businesses in the county, with 54,197 employees.

“Again, the county has a stable economy with this broad economic base, which is fantastic that not all the eggs are in one basket,” Powell said. “Approximately (86% of jobs) are found within the private sector, while the remaining are in public sector, which is typically local government found in this county.

“Despite the turmoil of the COVID -19 pandemic, the county did fare very well, and still maintained below 10% unemployment rate,” Powell said.

Steady population growth has also occurred in the county, the study found.

In the past 20 years, the population in the county has grown by 25,000 residents or 16%, Powell said. The county had a population of 150,897 in 2000, which increased to 175,202 in 2023.

The study compared Carroll’s population growth with growth in neighboring counties.

Carroll’s population growth is similar to Baltimore County, which saw a 14% increase in residents from 2000 to 2023. In 2000, Baltimore County had a population of 754,292 residents, which increased to 859,710 by 2023.

The growth rate in Carroll County is lower than bordering Frederick and Howard counties, though.

Frederick County had a 47% growth rate from 2000 to 2023. In 2000, the population in Frederick was 195,277. That number increased to 286,449 in 2023.

Howard County had a 38% growth rate from 2000 to 2023. In 2000, the population in Howard was 247,842 residents, increasing to 342,018 in 2023.

Work on study started in October 2022. More than 350 community members participated during interviews, focus groups and surveys.

“The overall intention and hope is that this is a great conversation starter for everyone as you go into your general development plan,” Powell said.