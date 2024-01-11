Carroll commissioners highlight the positives in annual ‘State of the County’ address

Each member of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners gave a speech during the State of the County address Tuesday, highlighting what they deemed as successes in 2023, while warning of funding challenges ahead in 2024.

The five Republican commissioners spoke inside the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.

District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti said that although the county is strong, this year will bring “significant” financial challenges. These include funding for the formation of the county’s first Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and dealing with economic inflation.

The Blueprint, passed by the state legislature in 2020, mandates reform to the state’s early childhood, elementary and secondary schools so that every student – regardless of geography, household income, race, ethnicity, gender, language spoken at home, or special needs – will graduate ready to enter the workforce or higher education. It includes free community college dual enrollment for high school students, expanded pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income households, and salary boosts and professional development incentives for teachers. The programs must be fully implemented in each school system by 2030.

“The county is committed to tackling these challenges while holding onto faith and being guided by our American values,” Vigliotti said. “Renewing and strengthening relationships is very important as communities rely on relationships to thrive.”

Vigliotti said his intentions include listening and being responsive to residents as well as supporting the county’s Board of Education, State’s Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, delegation to the Maryland General Assembly and municipal leaders.

Vigliotti is a first-term commissioner elected in November 2022. His district includes Taneytown, New Windsor, Union Bridge and the surrounding areas. This is his first year as vice president of the board.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler, who is in his first year as president of the five-member board, said he has enjoyed working with his colleagues during the past 13 months. i]

Kiler gave an overview of the county’s Department of Public Works and its services to residents. He highlighted the Bureau of Engineering, Fleet Management, Warehouse Operations, Building Construction and Road Operations.

Kiler was also elected in November 2022. His district includes Manchester, Hampstead and Finksburg.

District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III discussed the importance of economic development in the county, highlighting local businesses, including several that have expanded or recently opened in the county.

Gordon also discussed the Economic Development Land Use Study, a report released last month showing that 64% of the county is farmland, 21% is in conservation, 12% is residential housing, 2% is industrial and 1% is commercial businesses.

The first-term commissioner, who represents residents in the City of Westminster, said the county is at a “crossroads and decisions will need to be made regarding the quality of life for current residents and future generations.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin said there is much to be grateful for in the county, including one of the best school systems in the state, low crime rates and the county’s agriculture preservation programs. He attributes the positivity to the “hardworking citizens with family and rural values that built Carroll County.”

Guerin’s district includes Mount Airy, Woodbine, Taylorsville, Winfield and parts of Gamber, Sykesville and Westminster.

District 5 Commissioner Ed Rothstein, who is in his second term in office, highlighted his commitment to family, faith, himself, the country, the state and the residents of Carroll County.

Rothstein said property rights, a strong economy, a safe environment, a free society, strong partnerships and a transparent government, are what’s important.

Rothstein said the county remains strong and secure, but there is still work to be done for future generations. He discussed funding and budget priorities that included the Department of Fire and EMS, education and government entities.

“The year ahead will hold discussions and decisions regarding priorities, especially with budgeting and revenues,” he said.

Rothstein’s district covers the southeastern portion of the county, and includes Eldersburg and Sykesville.