Carroll County commissioners renew contract for part-time traffic engineer

Carroll County will continue using a part-time traffic engineer consultant, which the government has been forced to do since March 2020 because it has been unable to find a full-time employee to fill the position.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved Thursday a contract renewal for a part-time traffic engineer with Wallace Montgomery at a cost not to exceed $52,000. The contract states that the traffic engineer will work up to two days per week for six months.

In the past, the county contracted for three days per week at a cost of $78,000.

“Since November of 2021 we’ve had a consultant onsite assisting us. That has worked well for us. It’s not our preference, but we’ve not been successful in hiring anyone to fill the position,” said Chris Letnaunchyn, bureau chief of engineering. The full-time position became vacant in 2020.

Carroll County has been competing with nearby counties to hire for the position, Letnaunchyn said.

Letnaunchyn said he would prefer to hire a full-time county employee. “Five days a week, 40 hours a week, would be great, he said.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said that he has heard from residents questioning why the cost of a part-time engineering consultant is $52,000, for two days of work per week.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding with some of the people questioning it and comparing it to a [full-time] salary,” Kiler said. “This [cost] includes overhead and a lot of other things, other than just salary. I think you all are working very hard to do this as inexpensively as possible.”

The county continues to advertise a job posting for a full-time traffic engineer, at a salary of $66,664 to $119,996.

According to the job posting, the individual would be responsible for the evaluation of traffic control devices, traffic signal operations and maintenance, traffic barrier evaluations, traffic calming evaluations, and other traffic and transportation-related engineering functions in the county.

A bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or a related field is required; four years of experience is desired.