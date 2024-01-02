Carroll County Community Foundation awards nearly $825K in 2023

Jan. 2—The Carroll County Community Foundation reported it has given nearly $825,000 in grants and scholarships in 2023, according to a press release from the foundation.

"Carroll County has students and nonprofit programs and services that need support, and the Foundation is a vital financial steward providing assistance in our community," said Al Jackson, chair of the Carroll County Community Foundation Services Committee.

The foundation provided end-of-year updates on its unrestricted gift match initiative and the 2023 competitive grant cycle.

According to Jackson, the foundation has a gift match opportunity happening now that can triple the impact for donors making gifts to the foundation's unrestricted community endowment funds. These are grantmaking funds that connect charitable dreams to vital community programs and services. For every $1 given to an unrestricted fund, the match will be $2 (thus a $1,000 gift would be $3,000).

"On almost any day or anywhere you go in Carroll County, Indiana, you may see evidence of the Carroll County Community Foundation," the release said. "Whether it's equipment upgrades at a nonprofit building or a cultural event or a student heading to college with a scholarship, the foundation changes lives and makes meaningful contributions across a broad spectrum of the community."

At the close of this year's final competitive grants cycle, some two dozen Carroll County nonprofit organizations received $49,440 for worthy projects. Jackson noted that many of these grants were awarded from community endowment unrestricted funds, which donors contribute to with the intent to support needs that benefit the citizens of Carroll County now and in the future.

"We are grateful for our donors' foresight and generosity," Jackson said. "This process provides continued support for the community, and we are honored to be entrusted to ensure that funding reaches those who need it the most.

The following agencies and programs were awarded grants during June to October 2023:

—$2,000 to Camden-Jackson Housing, Inc for Camden Senior Community Room Safety and Health Improvements;

—$1,000 to Carroll Co. Food Pantry, Inc. for 2023 Friends of Carroll County Surprise Grant;

—$500 to Carroll Co. Religious Education, Inc. for 2023 Friends of Carroll County Surprise Grant;

—$3,000 to Carroll Jr./Sr. High School for Carroll Elementary Mentor Program;

—$500 to DART, Inc. for 2023 Friends of Carroll County Surprise Grant;

—$11,500 to Delphi Opera House, Inc. for Art Enrichment Program for Carroll County Youth;

—$10,000 to Faithful Friends of Carroll Manor Inc for Walk in Freezer;

—$1,000 to Freedom Mission for Upper Room Youth Center supplies;

—$1,440 to Lafayette Adult Resource Academy for English Language Learning Classes.

The Carroll County Community Foundation, established in 1997, is a not-for-profit charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of local citizens. The Foundation serves the interests of donors, to make grants and to act as a catalyst around issues of community importance in Carroll County. To make a charitable gift or establish a permanent endowment fund to benefit a charitable organization or interest in Carroll County, contact the Carroll County Community Foundation at 800-964-0508 or visit cfcarroll.org.