Carroll County homeowners stop suspicious man from getting into their home

Technology and quick-thinking homeowners stopped a man from getting into a Carroll County home. But he is still on the loose, according to deputies.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it is trying to identify the man shown in the video.

The attempted break-in happened at the 200 block of West Highway 5 in Whitesburg, in Carroll County.

Surveillance video shows the man looking inside the home through the door.

The homeowner started talking to the man through the security system and the man walked off.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to Investigator Shane North by email at snorth@carrollsheriff.com or by phone at 770-830-5916.

