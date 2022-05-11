Carroll County man charged with distributing child pornography

May 11—Police have charged a Taneytown man with distributing child pornography.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, was charged with 18 counts related to child pornography offenses, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Monday. He is being held without bail, online court records show.

No defense attorney was listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Frock allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to send, receive and solicit photos and videos of underage girls. Police said Frock's usernames included volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323 and pictures1025.

He reportedly portrayed himself as a high school-aged male to exchange the photos and videos. Police believe Frock contacted more than 1,000 Snapchat users.

Frock is a long-term substitute at Westminster High School in Carroll County, according to the release, and a varsity volleyball coach.

It is possible Frock "may be or have been" associated with other schools and athletic businesses in the Baltimore region, according to the release.

A federal search-and-seizure warrant was executed Monday in the 100 block of Courtland Street in Taneytown by the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center, part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the release said.

Investigators are working with school officials and the Carroll County Board of Education to identify students who might have interacted with Frock. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking people who were either a victim or the parent of a victim to call the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.

Frock has a preliminary hearing set for June 7.

