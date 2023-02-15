Carroll County man found guilty of killing man, hiding body in his backyard

A man accused of killing another man before covering his body with a sleeping bag was found guilty of murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, a Carroll County jury found Aaron Tarrie Ashley Sr., guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the news release, in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, 2020, Ashley shot and killed Christopher Cook.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ashley reportedly used a shotgun inside his house, before he moved Cook’s body to his backyard. Officials say Ashley covered Cook’s body with a camouflage sleeping bag and dead tree limbs.

He reportedly cleaned up the crime scene before hiding the gun at another person’s home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After a multi-hour standoff with police in Bremen, Ashley was later arrested and taken into custody. Authorities did not say how long the standoff lasted.

At trial, the jury rejected Ashley’s claim of self-defense.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.

IN OTHER NEWS: