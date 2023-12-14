Carroll County resident dies from injuries in housefire

Dec. 14—One person died from injuries sustained in a fire Tuesday in Idaville, according to a press release from the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

Carroll County Dispatch received a report of a house fire in the 4000 block of 1100 North in Idaville at about 4:52 p.m. Deputies advised fire fighters there was heavy smoke and they were unable to make entry into the home. A caller also said they believed there was an individual in the residence at the time of the fire.

Idaville and Georgetown fire units, as well as Delphi volunteer fire departments, entered the residence and gained control of the fire. Firemen were able to locate an unconscious and unresponsive female inside the residence upon entry. The female was later pronounced deceased by the coroner's office.

The source of the fire was not immediately known and is being investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator with assistance from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office. The preliminary investigation is showing the fire is of an accidental cause.

The female's name is being withheld pending positive identification through further investigation and pending autopsy.

The Idaville Volunteer Fire Department, Delphi Fire Department, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County Coroner's Office, Carroll County EMS, Samaritan Helicopter, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator, Carroll County EMA and Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office assisted at the scene.