Carroll County sheriff: Man charged with sex abuse of minor

Authorities arrested a Baltimore County man on Wednesday on child sexual abuse charges. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a victim came forward to authorities in January to report he had been the victim of sexual abuse from 2010 through 2012. The boy was 13 when the alleged abuse began, the sheriff said. The sheriff said authorities believe the abuse occurred between 150 to 200 separate times at several locations in Baltimore and Carroll counties.

