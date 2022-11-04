Carroll County sheriff requests Delphi murder suspect be transferred for safety

DELPHI, Ind. – Richard Allen, the Delphi, Ind., man charged in the 2017 murders of two teens, will no longer await trial in the town where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were killed.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby on Thursday filed a motion requesting that Allen, 50, be transferred from the county jail to a state prison "for safekeeping."

Carroll County Circuit Court judge Benjamin A. Diener signed the request Thursday morning. Public court records listed Allen would be transferred from "the Custody of the Sheriff to the Custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections."

Superintendent of Indiana State Police Doug Carter speaks during a press conference addressing updates regarding the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Monday, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind.

On Oct. 31, multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference announcing that Allen, 50, of Delphi had been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby, found killed Feb. 14, 2017, after they went hiking the day before.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced during the conference the probable cause affidavit would remain sealed until a public hearing on the matter.

Law enforcement officials cited a need to protect the integrity of the investigation for the "unusual" move to seal the affidavit, the IndyStar reported. During the press conference, held at a Delphi church and attended by family and friends of the teenagers, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland called the sealed affidavit “unusual.”

Supt. Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police speaks during a press conference on an update on the Delphi murders investigation, Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Canal Center in Delphi. Abby Williams and Libby German, both Delphi eighth-graders, were murdered while hiking a popular community trail near Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

Records such as these, typically public within 24 hours of an arrest, detail the case against a person and cite reasons for making the charging decision.

The day Libby and Abby were found

On a day off from school Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Liberty, 14, and Abigail, 13, hiked the trail around the Monon High Bridge.

Ribbons in honor of Liberty German and Abigail Williams are fastened to a utility pole outside the Carroll County Courthouse Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Delphi. German and Williams were murdered Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking the Monon High Bridge Trail just east of Delphi.

When the the girls did not show up for their scheduled ride home, family members started a search later joined by members of the Delphi community.

The search on Valentine's Day, the next day, found Libby and Abby's bodies along the Deer Creek, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge.

An early clue to their killing came from a video Libby took on her phone – capturing a man approaching them, who then could be heard telling the girls to go "down the hill."

