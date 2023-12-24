Carroll County woman charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

A Carroll County woman has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Earlier this week Carroll deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Old Town Road in Villa Rica.

During the search, deputies found approximately 1.5 kilos of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected fentanyl, along with Xanax pills, MDMA pills, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, and two firearms.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on Tabitha Page, whose home the drugs were found at.

Deputies then arrested Page.

A man named Jacob Bates who is is a convicted felon was also found in the vehicle and he throw out a pistol before deputies arrived.

Page was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bates was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a VOP warrant.

