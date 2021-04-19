Carroll’s diversity plan faces uphill battle, uncertain future in divided community

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Campbell
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Angela Jones isn’t losing hope that the Carroll school district will eventually have a diversity plan, but she worries about her teenage son because of the ongoing debate and division in the community.

Jones is also a member of CREED (Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon), a parents’ group that wants a diversity plan in place for all marginalized children in the district.

“I am very optimistic that we will have a diversity plan in place. We can work it out in our city,” Jones said.

“There is too much evidence that the district has failed marginalized kids, whether it is over religious identity, gender identity or race. The district is dragging its feet,” she said. Jones said she and her family have been in Southlake for about 20 years, and they are invested in the community.

“Some politicians have made it easier to be ugly. I’ve seen ugliness in our community, and I just can’t stand by and watch,” she said.

Since August, the proposed Cultural Competence Action Plan or CCAP has been under fire from conservative groups such as Southlake Families and Texas Values stating that it promotes a “leftist agenda” and that “diversity police” will monitor microaggressions and audit religious groups, including Christian clubs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram contacted Southlake Families but did not receive a response.

A statement from the website says, in part, “No parent wants a child to be bullied or to experience acts of racism. The disagreement over CCAP is not whether bullying or racism should be addressed and dealt with appropriately, but whether CCAP, an overreaching and highly political plan seeking to indoctrinate children according to extremely liberal beliefs, is the answer.”

Jonathan Saenz, president of Texas Values, said in an email to the Star-Telegram that “The Carroll ISD CCAP adds and supports controversial sexual orientation and gender identity ideology in school policy, thereby taking sides against some students and turning the hallways into an LGBT political warzone. The troubled CCAP plan creates speech police where any disagreement on controversial issues of sexuality could face strong disciplinary consequences according to the plan,” he said.

But groups such as the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition and CREED say the plan is needed to protect marginalized students and employees.

After the school board voted to receive the 34-page plan on Aug. 3, parent Kristin Garcia sued the Carroll school district alleging that several board members violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by sending text messages discussing the CCAP outside of regularly called board meetings.

A judge also issued a temporary restraining order, halting all work on CCAP.

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, also called on the Carroll school board to adopt the plan or face possible legal action. West’s law firm, West and Associates, is representing the parents’ group, CREED.

Earlier this month, board president Michelle Moore and Vice President Todd Carlton were indicted and arrested on misdemeanor charges that they violated the Open Meetings Act.

The controversy over the plan also spilled over into the school board and city council races. The elections are on May 1.

During a school board candidate forum Monday night, questions about CCAP led to comments from the four candidates.

Ed Hernandez and Linda Warner say it’s time that the district protects marginalized students.

“We all know the plan is not going to happen. I’m surprised this fear mongering is still going on,” Hernandez said. He added the district needs to create a common sense diversity plan.

Hannah Smith and Cameron (Cam) Bryan said that they believe enforcing the Code of Conduct is a better solution. Bryan said he has “zero tolerance” for bullying and that he favors an equal enforcement of the code of conduct.

Warner said the code is not a good solution because it is punitive and puts the burden on the victim.

“I think we are going to have to build something new; we need more than a code of conduct that is 127 pages long. We are going to have to educate our students. They just can’t click ‘I agree’ when registering online,” she said.

What’s next for the plan

The CCAP came about after two videos surfaced of students saying the n-word, and community meetings were held to discuss solutions to the ongoing concerns about racism and bullying.

Carroll formed the District Diversity Council, which spent over two years drafting the plan.

Pam Frances, a parent who serves on the DDC, said a draft of the plan was presented to the board, and the committee was going to do more work, but the restraining order brought that to a standstill.

There were new committee members who had reservations, she said.

“I’m hoping that if the lawsuit is resolved and the TRO (restraining order) goes away, we can get back to work.”

Most believe there is a need for a plan, but there is misinformation about it, she said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. We were blind-sided by how loud and vociferous the opposition was,” she said.

Roshni Chowdhry, who also serves on the committee, said she was surprised by the level of opposition.

“I think it’s (the plan) a great starting point for us in the community to address diversity,” she said.

Chowdhry said she is a newcomer on the diversity committee, and she attended one meeting before the restraining order took effect.

“This (plan) was a draft proposal. I think it’s a great starting point for us as a community to start addressing diversity,” she said. “We are asking for a seat at the table, and we want to talk to the opposition to see what this is all about.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia expels Czech diplomats in retaliatory strike over blast linked to Skripal suspects

    Officials in Moscow announced Sunday that 20 Czech diplomats had 72 hours to leave Russia, after the EU nation accused Russian operatives of being behind a deadly ammunition depot explosion in 2014.Why it matters: The action, which came a day after the Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats over the blast, marks the latest escalation in what's become the worst tension between Russia and Western nations since the Cold War. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian Foreign Ministry accused the Czech government in a statement of trying to "please" the U.S. by expelling its diplomats, "following recent American sanctions against Russia.""The Czech government in this instance even exceeded its overseas masters," the statement added.Driving the news: The Czech government said Saturday it suspected the Russian diplomats worked for a Kremlin intelligence unit it said was behind the explosion at the Vrbětice munitions depot.The unit has been linked to a 2018 poisoning attack targeting Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. Czech police have connected Salisbury poisoning suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov to the Vrbětice blast. Russia called the claims "absurd."For the record: Last Friday, Russia announced it was expelling 10 American diplomats and expanding a no-entry list of current and former U.S. officials.This was in retaliation for sanctions the Biden administration leveled at Moscow in response to the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 election.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    NASA chose SpaceX to put astronauts on the moon, and a major investor said Coinbase is the new Google: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • 16-year-old dies after shooting in Antioch, police say

    Police are searching for suspects after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Antioch on Saturday. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Officers say several people were inside the home where the boy was shot. Police said officers were assaulted while trying to get to the victim. At least two people were arrested in connection with those assaults. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released. Officers are still looking for two people in connection with the shooting.

  • Firefighters contain windswept blaze on S.Africa's Table Mountain

    South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain on Monday more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools to close. Winds of up to 45 kilometres per hour put water-bombing helicopters out of action and more than 250 firefighters were tackling fast-spreading flare-ups from the ground only. City of Cape Town mayor, Dan Plato, described the fire, which has so far destroyed more than 400 hectares of vegetation in the Table Mountain National Park, as one of the biggest in the city's recent history.

  • Exclusive: Inside the Facilities Making the World's Most Prevalent COVID-19 Vaccine

    Behind the scenes at the German facilities making COVID-19 vaccines for the world

  • See the photo from the first helicopter flight on Mars, showing the planet's surface and the Ingenuity drone's shadow

    Ingenuity flew 10 feet above the Martian surface on Monday and snapped a photo of its shadow from the air. NASA expects to get video soon.

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • McCarthy Calls on Pelosi to Take Action against Waters for ‘Inciting Violence’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against Representative Maxine Water (D., Calif.), whom he has accused of “inciting violence” in Minneapolis with inflammatory rhetoric. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) said Sunday that she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress over her remarks. “As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty,” Greene said. “This is also an abuse of power.”

  • Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

    A former sheriff's deputy in Texas has been taken into custody Monday following a manhunt that began after three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said. Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said. Police had received two phone calls about a suspicious person matching Broderick’s description, Phipps said.

  • A new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is coming this year: Everything we know so far

    More upstairs-downstairs drama is on the way!

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she'll introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters for her 'continual incitement of violence.'

    Waters spoke to protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Saturday night after protests erupted following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.