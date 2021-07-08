This Carroll Gardens Apartment Is Home to an Array of Collected Treasures

Lauren Jones
·4 min read

Aaron Probyn and Rebecca McEvoy looked at five or six apartments, aiming to find a quaint brownstone, before landing on their two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,200-square-foot Carroll Gardens abode. “It’s in a really beautiful building with great windows and a distinct layout,” he says. “We really enjoyed Manhattan, but always gravitated toward Brooklyn. It’s greener, calmer, and there are more outdoor spaces, which is great because we have a dog.”

Aaron Probyn (left) and Rebecca McEvoy in their Carroll Gardens home.
Aaron Probyn (left) and Rebecca McEvoy in their Carroll Gardens home.

The couple, who hail from the United Kingdom and moved to Brooklyn in July 2019, have a long roster of work centered on design and interiors—Aaron having done furniture and accessory collaborations with brands like Another Country, Habitat, and IKEA, and Rebecca being an interior stylist and former style editor at Elle Decoration UK. So it makes sense that their New York apartment is designed to a T.

While Aaron leans more pragmatic and material-led in style, with a love for natural textures, Rebecca has a whimsical, playful, and eclectic aesthetic. “We both have an appreciation for design tactics and vintage pieces,” he says.

As a stylist, Rebecca is always rearranging things in the home and has a keen eye for showcasing their growing collection of souvenirs.
As a stylist, Rebecca is always rearranging things in the home and has a keen eye for showcasing their growing collection of souvenirs.

The living room features an array of collected items, including a 1940s industrial storage cabinet originally from Hungary that they found in a vintage shop. “It’s the real centerpiece of the living room,” Aaron says. But the items on its shelves stand out as well, many of which they found on their travels: the red Plant of the Apes statue purchased in Hong Kong; Japanese dolls; a zebra mask from Africa; and porcelain horses originally created for Habitat, where the couple both worked.

A Hay pendant hangs above the Artek dining table, a spot the couple have enjoyed coworking from during quarantine.
A Hay pendant hangs above the Artek dining table, a spot the couple have enjoyed coworking from during quarantine.

The dining room has multiple IKEA bookshelves, basic in design but something that the couple say have become staple storage pieces for them. The Artek dining table, which can seat up to 12, is surrounded by an unexpected variety of chairs, including two Wishbone numbers, a Joe Colombo plastic gem, and four Eames fiberglass stunners.

The 1940s lamp reminds Aaron of his days running a stall at Portobello Market in Notting Hill, where he would sell midcentury pieces on the weekends. Ultimately, it also helped him pay his way through university. &#x00201c;I realized I had quite a good eye for it,&#x00201d; he recalls. &#x00201c;I would refurbish pieces, take them apart, polish them up, and it taught me a lot about design, how things evolved and were made. I enjoyed giving things a new lease on life and it helped me later in my career.&#x00201d;
The 1940s lamp reminds Aaron of his days running a stall at Portobello Market in Notting Hill, where he would sell midcentury pieces on the weekends. Ultimately, it also helped him pay his way through university. “I realized I had quite a good eye for it,” he recalls. “I would refurbish pieces, take them apart, polish them up, and it taught me a lot about design, how things evolved and were made. I enjoyed giving things a new lease on life and it helped me later in my career.”
To juxtapose the vintage furniture and bring in something more budget-friendly, the couple went for a coffee table and cork-topped stools designed by Ilse Crawford for IKEA. &#x00201c;They were very affordable,&#x00201d; Aaron says. &#x00201c;For us, it&#x002019;s a testament that good design can be accessible and can very happily sit among big-name pieces.&#x00201d;
To juxtapose the vintage furniture and bring in something more budget-friendly, the couple went for a coffee table and cork-topped stools designed by Ilse Crawford for IKEA. “They were very affordable,” Aaron says. “For us, it’s a testament that good design can be accessible and can very happily sit among big-name pieces.”
Aaron says about the rosewood 1960s Eames chair, &#x00201c;Many of the modern ones were constructed in the 1980s, with less exotic woods. The leather on this one is much nicer and softer as well.&#x00201d;
Aaron says about the rosewood 1960s Eames chair, “Many of the modern ones were constructed in the 1980s, with less exotic woods. The leather on this one is much nicer and softer as well.”

The couple’s bedroom, which is also full of color and cherished collectibles, has a few key pieces of art framing the bed—a piece picked up on vacation on Isla Holbox, Mexico; a cheery Anthony Burrill graphic; and some art featuring Harry Styles from Print Club, a screen-printing shop in London where Rebecca once worked. “Every year, they do exhibitions and limited-edition runs, and I got this one about 10 years ago,” she remarks. Next to the bed lies one of Aaron’s most treasured pieces, a 1940s lamp. “It’s an early two-step type 1227 Anglepoise lamp, designed and engineered by George Carwardine and produced by Herbert Terry & Sons in Redditch,” he says. “It’s a great piece of British engineering and design.”

The apartment joyfully blends the couple’s unique design perspectives and is a place they see themselves continuing to decorate, rearrange, and grow as a family.

The Established &amp; Sons low cabinet designed by Wrongwoods was a wedding present and is topped with a lamp, the Evedal for IKEA, designed by Aaron in 2018. A mahogany Eames leg splint that was developed between 1941 and 1942 for the U.S. Army, an integral invention that aided wounded soldiers, hangs above the sideboard as both an art piece and a nod to design history, something that the pair are both passionate about.
The Established & Sons low cabinet designed by Wrongwoods was a wedding present and is topped with a lamp, the Evedal for IKEA, designed by Aaron in 2018. A mahogany Eames leg splint that was developed between 1941 and 1942 for the U.S. Army, an integral invention that aided wounded soldiers, hangs above the sideboard as both an art piece and a nod to design history, something that the pair are both passionate about.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel’s venture group just backed this company founded by two brothers from Miami Dade College

    An app created by two brothers who got their start at Miami Dade College is receiving $18 million in investments from a group of high-profile investors, including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, SoftBank, and billionaire hedge funder Bill Ackman.

  • Amy Berry Completely Revived This Dallas Home Without Making Any Major Structural Changes

    The miracle of paint and tile!

  • Kitchen of the Week: A Celebration of Midcentury Modern Splendor (15 photos)

    While touring this classic Deck House in Hendersonville, North Carolina, a couple imagined highlighting its midcentury modern splendor and making it their full-time home. “The kitchen was not in good shape, but they had a vision and they have impeccable taste,” says their interior designer Dawn Driskill....

  • The most gorgeous, and high-quality, outdoor furniture you can buy, according to top interior designers

    This included buying furniture, which is difficult for us because my husband is a furniture designer — he does not have an outdoor furniture line — and prizes design over comfort. Unable to agree on outdoor furniture to purchase, I turned to interior designers to ask for advice (scroll down for their picks). Before you decide on what type of furniture to purchase, think of the climate you live in, says Claire Watkins, an interior designer who works for Lowcountry Custom Built Homes.

  • Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed over students allegedly refusing to mask up

    An American Airlines flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Bahamas was delayed after a group of student passengers refused to wear masks, the airline said Tuesday.

  • The Coolest NYC Spots You Haven't Heard of

    From luxe hotels with prime views to vintage stores full of treasures, local designers share their can't miss spots.

  • Flight canceled after Winthrop teens refuse to wear masks

    An American Airlines flight to the Bahamas was canceled Monday night because some among a group of high school students, reportedly from Winthrop, refused to wear their masks. Flight 893 was ready to depart Charlotte, but a mechanical issue forced the passengers onto a different plane. That's when fellow passengers say some among the group of teens allegedly refused to put on masks, in accordance with CDC guidelines. After hours of standoff the flight to Nassau was canceled. None of the Winthrop students were arrested. The flight cancellation forced other passengers -- many of whom were on vacations -- to rebook their trips.

  • The Best Coco Chanel Quotes About Fashion, Love, and Success

    In the fashion industry, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel is in a league all of her own. Now, more than a century since she opened her maison, Chanel’s legacy continues to inspire. Whether it’s for affirmation or quotes meant to empower and encourage women, Chanel has a wide range of words of wisdom that are used to push the new generations, in fashion, particularly forward.

  • Princess Beatrice Opted for a Bold Polka Dot Look at Wimbledon

    From the towering fascinator she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding to the bold purple gown she flaunted at the Met Gala, Princess Beatrice isn't afraid to make a statement. Now that Beatrice is planning her royal wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she is making headlines with her sartorial choices. Princess Beatrice opted for a bold polka dot look for her visit to the royal box at Wimbledon.

  • Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face

    Not even celebrities are immune from the thick and thin phases of brow trends.

  • 8 patio pieces that will keep your bum dry after a rainstorm

    Highly rated water-resistant outdoor patio furniture for your porch, patio, and balcony that you won't need to wait to use.

  • 6-foot snake lurking in bathroom startles Tennessee man stepping out of the shower

    “Not a pleasant way to start your morning.”

  • Impulse buy, anyone? 11 cult-fave products — starting at $5! — still on sale at Amazon for the 4th of July

    These little life-changers include slippers that double as dust mops and do-it-all pink cleaning paste that'll win your heart.

  • 8 Bodies Recovered in Condo Rubble, Marking Highest Number of Victims Found in a Day Since Collapse

    "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said after the death toll rose to 36

  • Planning To Retire in 2021? Here’s What You Need To Know

    If you're planning on making additional contributions to your retirement plans this year before beginning to cash out, be aware of the limits for 2021. "Special catch-up contributions are allowed for individuals who are 50 years of age or over to help them boost retirement savings as they get closer to their retirement date," said Jay Shah, president of Personal Capital. "How much you need to have in retirement savings will vary by your lifestyle expectations and living expenses, but as a rule of thumb, aim to have 10 times your pre-retirement income saved by the time you retire," said Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of retirement and cash management at Fidelity Investments.

  • EU fines BMW, VW $1 bln for emissions tech cartel

    The EU has fined BMW and VW Group $1 billion over emissions. But this has nothing to do with the 'dieselgate' scandal that rocked the industry. Instead, the European Commission says the carmakers colluded to curb the use of emissions-cleaning technology that they possessed. Around a decade ago, the firms agreed not to compete over the use of AdBlue - a fuel additive that can clean emissions from diesel vehicles.As a result, the Commission says they limited use of AdBlue, and thus didn't clean up emissions as much as they could have. Mercedes-maker Daimler was also part of the cartel, but isn't being fined as it was the one to reveal its existence.The Commission says all the parties have agreed to settle, and acknowledged their role in the group. But VW says it is considering legal action. The German giant says Brussels is punishing beneficial technical cooperation by treating it as an antitrust violation. VW has already faced about $38 billion in fines and other costs related to the dieselgate scandal, when it was found to have cheated on emissions testing.

  • Trump ally in Pennsylvania pushes for Arizona-style audit of 2020 election

    (Reuters) -A Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker and ally of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would try to launch a probe of the 2020 election in the battleground state, although a state agency urged counties not to comply with what it called a "sham review" of past elections. In a move that parallels a contentious audit going on in Arizona, state Senator Doug Mastriano said he sent letters to "several counties" seeking information needed for a "forensic investigation" of the November presidential election and of municipal primaries this past May. Democratic President Joe Biden won the state by about 81,000 votes, four years after Trump's victory there helped propel the Republican to the presidency.

  • 6 wedding trends that will start to disappear in 2021, and 9 you'll see everywhere

    From flower arrangements to catering, wedding planners and professionals weighed in on what trends you'll likely see (and won't see) at 2021 weddings.

  • Hot deal alert! Score $45 off the Fitbit Versa 2 Activity Tracker — the lowest price on the web right now!

    Track your heart rate, calories and sleep with the latest and greatest member of the Fitbit family.

  • Maluma and Scott Disick Feuding on Twitter Confuses Fans

    Maluma and Scott Disick are feuding on Twitter, but some fans theorize that it’s all just build-up to the musician’s new music video, which Disick is rumored to star in.