Carroll homicide defendant appears in court

Jul. 14—Vigo County prosecutors want 16-year-old Montez Ellington Jr. of Terre Haute — charged with killing Chloe Carroll, 15 — removed from the county's Juvenile Detention Center.

Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor for Vigo County, said Wednesday he wants an evaluation done and Ellington Jr. transferred to either a state juvenile facility or Vigo County Jail.

Roberts cited a visit July 9 in which he said officers listening via intercom heard Ellington Jr.'s father encourage further violence, saying "If you have to fight anyone, do what is best."

Roberts in Vigo County Superior Court 6 argued that Ellington Jr.'s past conduct and tendency toward violence make the county juvenile center inappropriate.

Judge Michael Lewis did not issue a decision in court Wednesday but took the matter under advisement.

The judge appointed Edward McGlone to serve as Ellington Jr.'s public defender after the suspect said under oath he did not have the means to pay for his own defense. The judge set a trial date of Jan. 9 and an attorney-only status conference of Nov. 9.

Ellington is accused of shooting and killing Terre Haute teenager Chloe Carroll on July 23, 2021, as she sat in an SUV near 19th and Poplar streets. He faces five counts including murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. If found guilty on all counts, he could be sentenced to between 76 and 151 years of prison time.

Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate Daniel Kelly waived juvenile court jurisdiction over Ellington, 16, on July 8, writing, "... the state has established by a preponderance of evidence that Montez Ellington is beyond rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system." Ellington Jr. the magistrate wrote, had persistently engaged in a violent and aggressive behaviors that intervention had proven unable to stem, and the severity of those incidents was escalating.

Roberts on Wednesday read several remarks made by Ellington's father during his visit, including some using profanity in reference to officers investigating the homicide. Someone in the courtroom laughed, prompting Lewis to ask he thought that was funny. The individual remained silent after that.

The courtroom's gallery was filled with friends and relatives of Carroll, as well as a few Ellington supporters.

Roberts sternly admonished one Ellington supporter not to speak to any of his witnesses before the trial.

