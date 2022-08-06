Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument
A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021.
Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.
At some point during the party, Thurman and the other party-goer got into a fight. Thurman then choked the man on the porch steps until he almost passed out, prosecutors say.
They claim Thurman only stopped because other guests pulled him from the man being choked.
Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford says moments later, Thurman pulled a gun out of a bag that he had been wearing and fired two shots at the man he had been choking and the group of people surrounding him.
A woman inside the house was hit in the leg by one of the bullets. Prosecutors say that she spent two months after the incident in a wheelchair.
During the trial, the man who was choked and everyone at the party besides the woman who was shot and one other witness refused to testify.
A Carroll County jury still found Thurman guilty earlier this week on charges of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Thurman is set to be sentenced on September 2.
