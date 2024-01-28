A Carroll man was hit by a car while crossing the street in Somerset. The crash took his life.

SOMERSET — A Carroll man died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ralph E. Miller, 76, was attempting to cross West Main Street on Somerset's west side just after 6 p.m., when he was struck by a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by Mark J. Graves, 41. of Somerset.

Miller was trying to cross south, just west of the town square, near a collection of local restaurants, while Miller was traveling east.

Miler was transported to Genesis Perry County Medical Center by Somerset EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Somerset Fire Department and Perry County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Patrol: Carroll man hit by car in Somerset dies from injuries