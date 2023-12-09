Carroll man pleads guilty to running online chatroom for trading child porn, assaulting 14-year-old

A Carroll County man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes.

Fary Romero, 24, was arrested in March 2022 after someone saw him going into a hotel room with two teenage girls and another man.

Carrollton police found Romero, another man, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl inside a room at the Rodeway Inn on Centennial Drive. They say the room smelled like burnt marijuana.

Investigators found evidence that Romero had sex with the 14-year-old girl inside the room and had recorded it on his cell phone.

When interviewed, he admitted that he knew the girl was underage before engaging in sex acts with her.

He also admitted to running an online chatroom where people traded child porn.

Investigators found more images of child porn on his phone.

There was no evidence that the other man in the hotel room had committed a crime.

Romero was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

According to the district attorney’s office, Romero is also classified as an illegal alien. After he completes his sentence, he is expected to be deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

