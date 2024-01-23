Carroll officials consider new or renovated Eldersburg Branch Library

County officials are discussing options for the 40-year-old Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library system and will commission a feasibility study to determine if it should be renovated or rebuilt entirely.

Of the seven branch libraries, the Eldersburg branch, at 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, is the county’s busiest.

“We have the most foot traffic, we have the most circulation out of that branch, the most programs and attendance; it is far and away our busiest branch,” Andrea Berstler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library, told the Board of Carroll County Commissioners at their meeting on Thursday. “It has been for a while.”

In fiscal 2023, 681,261 books or other items were borrowed from the Eldersburg Branch, an average of just over 56,771 per month, Picker said. The library held 833 programs last year, with attendance totaling 31,314.

The library system has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the Maryland State Library Agency to fund the study and HBM Architects of Cleveland, Ohio, will conduct it by June 30. The feasibility study will look at what would it cost to renovate the building, to build new on the same site, or to build new on another location.

“The Eldersburg Library is now 40 years old,” Bob Kuntz, director of Carroll County Public Library Operations said during a meeting with county commissioners on Thursday. “It was originally built as a multi-purpose building. So it had the state police and the sheriff’s office in the back, and then it also had the health department. Over the years, those departments have moved out, and we’ve taken those spaces over.”

The Eldersburg branch became a full-service library on Aug. 14, 1983, at first sharing space with the Carroll County Health Department and the Maryland State Police. In 1998, the library expanded into the vacated health department space.

The branch was renovated in 2004 and in 2010, including adding a drive-up service window. In 2015, the sheriff’s office moved out and the library took over all available space in the building, for a total square footage of 23,882.

The configuration of the building, however, is not conducive to that of a public library, Kuntz said.

“Those spaces are really not set up for the way we work,” Kuntz said. “We’ve adapted them to make it work, but there’s a lot of wasted space.”

HBM Architects will conduct focus groups with library staff, area residents and community and business leaders and ask the general public for input.

“They will basically do a diagram of what are the major services that the public wants or the community wants, and come up with what the appropriate square footage should be,” Kuntz said.

If the cost of the study goes over $35,000, then the library will cover any balance with operating funds, Lisa Picker, director of communications with Carroll County Public Library said Monday.