Carrollton church employees arrested, accused in 2018 sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

A Carrollton church teacher and a church office assistant were arrested Tuesday and accused in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

The men worked at Ministerios Bethania USA in Carrollton and they met the girl at the church, but the alleged assault did not happen on church property, police said.

Carrollton police identified the suspects as church teacher Luis Escobar, 59, and office assistant Alvaro Jimenez, 71. who were living at the church, 2405 E. Belt Line Road in Carrollton.

Jimenez handled various church office duties, while Escobar taught virtual church classes for adults, Carrollton police said.

Officials at Ministerios Bethania USA did not return telephone calls Wednesday requesting comment.

An investigation began in September 2021 when an 18-year-old girl reported the assault to a school counselor.

The teen reported to Carrollton police that she was 14 when the sexual assault occurred.

Police did not release any details on the assault.

Detectives established probable cause to obtain a warrant and the two men were taken into custody on Tuesday.

The two face charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to police.

Jimenez and Escobar were booked into the Carrollton Jail on Tuesday and then taken to the Dallas County Jail in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case or anyone else who may have been a victim of the men should call Carrollton police at 972-466-3324.