Carrollton high school student who was arrested on campus was found with two guns

A 16-year-old student at Carrollton’s R.L. Turner High School was found Friday to have two handguns in his possession after he had been detained in connection to a Jan. 10 shooting that occurred off campus, according to a news release from police.

The student, who has not been identified, is suspected of shooting at a car driven by a mother who had her three children as passengers, according to police. Officers decided to arrest him at school and he was detained and taken to the school office, where police said they found him to be in possession of two handguns.

Police said they believe the 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle to have been the intended target of the Jan. 10 shooting. A 11-year-old and 2-year-old were in the backseat of the car at the time of the shooting. Nobody was injured, according to police, but the vehicle was damaged.

The 16-year-old is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Jan. 10 shooting, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds for the weapons found on him Friday and possession of marijuana in a gun-free zone, according to the release.