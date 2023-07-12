Carrollton man shoots wife to death in bed, calls 911 and waits for first responders, deputies say

A Carroll County man was arrested after deputies say he shot his wife to death, called 911 and then waited for first responders to show up.

Deputies said 70-year-old Barry Black called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Monday and told the operator that he’d just shot his wife, 45-year-old Brenda Bowman, in the head at their Temple home.

Bowman was found dead in the couple’s bedroom.

Investigators found that Black’s statements and the evidence at the scene did not add up. Black was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Black is facing any more charges.