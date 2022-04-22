Carrollton school police officer arrested on child molestation charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former school resource officer on child molestation charges.

Jerric Gilbert, 35, was an officer with the Carrollton Police Department and served as an SRO for Carrollton Elementary School.

Carrollton Police requested the GBI to investigate a report of criminal activity involving Gilbert at the school.

The investigation revealed that Gilbert encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home on April 15.

On April 22, 2022, Gilbert was taken into custody by the GBI at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Carroll County Jail. He’s been charged with one count of child molestation and one count of violation of oath of office by a public officer.

The Carrollton Police Department fired Gilbert after an internal investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.