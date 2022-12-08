Carrollton schools superintendent, board member facing corruption-related charges

CARROLLTON − A Carroll County grand jury has indicted Carrollton schools Superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac and Pozderac's wife and teacher, Mary Jackie Pozderac, on felony charges related to theft in office.

According to the online docket of the Carroll County Clerk of Courts, the grand jury Wednesday issued an indictment against Quattrochi, 54, of Steubenville; Michael Pozderac, 58, and his wife, who also is known as Mary Jacquline Pozderac, 57, both of Carrollton.

David Quattrochi, superintendent of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District since 2012, is facing a criminal indictment tied to theft-related charges.

The felony charges against three defendants are theft in office, theft by deception, three counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and the misdemeanors of soliciting or accepting improper compensation and representation by present official prohibited, according to the court docket.

The engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity is a first-degree felony charge.

There's no indication on the online docket when the defendants will be arraigned or if they've hired attorneys. A judge has not yet been assigned.

A message seeking details about the indictment were left for Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett after his office closed at 4 p.m. The Clerk of Courts Office and the courts also closed at 4 p.m., so the indictment was not immediately available as the document was not posted online.

Quattrochi resigning, Carrollton school board responds

The board's president, Dan Ries, issued a statement Thursday, saying Quattrochi has submitted his resignation for approval by the board.

He said the board had suspended Quattrochi and Jackie Pozderac and filed misconduct reports with the Ohio Department of Education. The board has scheduled an emergency meeting for 3 p.m. Friday to discuss employment and an investigation in executive session. The board said it had asked the Pozderacs to submit their resignations.

"Our district takes seriously our work to maintain the highest standards for fiscal responsibility and ethical practices in our operations," Ries said in a statement." He said he and board members "are deeply concerned about the serious nature of the allegations."

He added, "It is disappointing to learn that three recognized leaders in our district may have used their positions for personal gain. Their alleged behavior is inconsistent with the strong values we hold within our district."

The statement said, "Our highest priority is to minimize any disruption within the district and maintain the financial integrity of the district. We are firmly focused on the successful continuation of this school year."

A message seeking comment was emailed to Quattrochi. And a message was left on a cellphone number he had used. Messages seeking comment were also left for the Pozderacs on Michael Pozderac's cellphone.

