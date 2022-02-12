Carrollton voters to decide upon gas aggregation issue

CARROLLTON – Village voters will decide if they want to join an aggregation program that could result in having another utility company supply natural gas to Carrollton customers.

Currently, Columbia Gas is the deliverer of natural gas to village homes and businesses. If voters approve the measure during the May 3 election, Carrollton could be on its way to having another corporation supply the service.

Village officials would have a broker, Trebel Energy of Mansfield, search price rates for natural gas. The broker would make a recommendation to Carrollton officials to accept or reject.

"We wanted to give the people of the village a choice to see if they want this program," village Councilman Corey Yeager said. "Why not let the people decide?"

The drive behind utility aggregation is customers can get a better deal because the supplier can offer a lower bulk rate than what residents can get on their own.

If village officials wind up selecting another supplier, Columbia Gas' infrastructure, such as pipelines, would remain.

"Should the aggregation pass you are still going to have Columbia delivering gas to your home," said Matt Schilling, public relations officer for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. "The actual supplier of that gas may change, and the rate they charge may change. Presumably, they would negotiate that with the village of Carrollton should the ballot measure pass."

If voters approve the natural gas aggregation issue, residents and businesses that do not want to be included in the program can withdraw through an opt-out.

Carrollton currently has an aggregation program in place for electricity. Voters approved creating an electricity aggregation program in 2014.

"We save them money on their electric right now," village Administrator Mark Wells said.

American Electric Power had been the utility delivering electricity to Carrollton. Now under the electricity aggregation, the supplier is Energy Harbor.

