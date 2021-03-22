Carrolltown man jailed in alleged domestic gun incident

Mar. 22—A Carrolltown man was jailed Saturday, accused of injuring a woman during a domestic argument in which he pulled a gun and threatened to kill himself, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Cody Allen Bush, 26, of the 100 block of West Campbell Street, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers said the incident started when Bush pulled a 9mm pistol and started waving it about, threatening to kill himself.

The woman told troopers that she tried to coaxing Bush into surrendering the weapon and was injured during a struggle to retrieve the gun, the complaint said.

Bush fled the home into a wooded area before troopers arrived.

Troopers searched the wooded area until they found Bush.

Bush was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $80,000 bond.